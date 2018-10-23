Today: The Geopolitics of a Journalist’s Death

What is going on underneath the streets of Hawthorne? Though Elon Musk’s Boring Co. began digging last year, not much has been revealed about a test tunnel for his vision of a transportation system known as “Loop” — other than that he plans to offer free rides to the public in December. Documents submitted to city officials offer a glimpse of what is to come, including an elevator shaft the company wants to build inside the garage of a shabby house near the Hawthorne Municipal Airport.