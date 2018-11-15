California is as blue as it's ever been. Hopefully Democrats prove themselves worthy

The Democratic lock on power means there’s also the potential for excess, particularly with the restraining hand of Gov. Jerry Brown soon to be lifted. Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom may profess to have more fiscal restraint than he gets credit for, but there’s no reason to believe he will be as frugal as Brown, whose penny-pinching ways have been a healthy check to spendthrift legislators. In fact, Newsom has already committed to investing in early childhood education, a costly if worthy endeavor. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. With state revenues so flush — on Wednesday the state’s legislative analyst projected a $14.8 billion budget surplus in the coming year — California ought to be investing in sensible projects and programs that pay real dividends in the long run, particularly those that benefit Californians most in need, such as poor children.