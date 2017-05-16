Believe it or not, it's election day again. Here are The Times' endorsements

Every ballot in Tuesday's Los Angeles city election includes Charter Amendment C, a measure to change the composition of the panels that consider police discipline. Ballots in various parts of the city — and sections of the L.A. Unified School District that sit outside city limits — include City Council and school board runoffs.
Voters can look up their sample ballots and find their polling places at https://lavote.net/locator. Be sure to double-check: This election has different ballots, and likely different polling places, from the upcoming June 6 special election to fill a vacant U.S. congressional seat.
The Times recommends:
Charter Amendment C (police discipline process): No
City Council District 1: Gilbert "Gil" Cedillo
City Council District 7: Monica Rodriguez
LAUSD District 4: Nick Melvoin
LAUSD District 6: Kelly Gonez
