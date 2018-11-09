The defeat of Proposition 10 can’t be the end of the discussion on rent control

Even some of the most die-hard supporters of rent control agree that extending it to new buildings could deter housing development. One option is to look at “rolling rent control.” Costa-Hawkins bars cities from imposing rent control on apartments built after 1995 — or even earlier in cities that already had rent control in place. Los Angeles, for example, cannot impose rent control on apartments built after 1978. Rolling rent control would slowly expand the number of regulated units by applying rent control to apartment buildings as soon as they turned, say, 20 years old.