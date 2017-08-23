If Trump pardons Arpaio, he'll reward defiance of the courts, and that's wrong

President Trump hinted Tuesday night that he planned to pardon former Arizona Sheriff Joseph Arpaio for his federal contempt of court conviction, telling a crowd in Phoenix: “I’ll make a prediction: I think he’s going to be just fine. But I won’t do it tonight because I don’t want to cause any controversy. … But Sheriff Joe can feel good.” If Trump can be believed — never a sure thing — and he makes good on that veiled promise, the president won’t be delivering a gift of mercy on a deserving and repentant offender. He’ll reward a political friend and supporter who shares his affection for draconian immigration enforcement strategies. And he would again exhibit his own contempt for the courts by blessing a top local law enforcement officer’s defiance of a federal judge.

To pardon Arpaio would be an outrageous move, especially since the 85-year-old Arpaio has yet to be sentenced. How can a president extend mercy when he doesn’t know yet how much mercy might be called for? Arpaio faces up to six months in jail, though given his age he may well not serve any time at all.

Arpaio made himself a hero of the anti-immigrant right by cracking down on people living illegally in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix. But his practices smelled of 1930s Alabama. He reintroduced the chain gang and forced inmates to live in a tent city under the hot desert sun, where critics complained deputies routinely used racial epithets in dealing with minorities, particularly Latinos, and some inmates died at deputies’ hands. He was sued a decade ago over complaints that his department routinely violated the rights of Latinos by stopping them based on racial profiling, and detaining those they suspected of living here without permission — a violation of federal civil law — even though they were not accused of committing a state crime. A federal judge ordered Arpaio to put a stop to the practice, but he did not.

The message Trump really sends here is that the president of the United States doesn’t think court orders need to be respected.

The Maricopa department’s atrocious treatment of those in custody — with or without a legal right to live here — contributed to Arpaio’s failure to win a seventh term as sheriff last November. Those who take a hard line against illegal immigration might have appreciated Arpaio’s actions, but civil libertarians — and, really, anyone with a heart — were appalled, and rightly so.

But Arpaio’s immigration actions were secondary to the trouble he’s in. He was convicted not of detaining people without legal cause, but of willfully disobeying federal court orders to stop the practice. That’s no split hair. The authority of the court system is predicated upon people respecting its orders and decisions. For an elected sheriff to decide that he need not heed a court order is unacceptable, both as a matter of law and as an example for the public. If a sheriff can ignore a federal judge, why should anyone else obey such orders?

Trump continues to prove that he is incapable of understanding nuance, or of looking beyond his own small stable of ideas, beliefs and allies. And by yoking himself to Arpaio, he’s not endorsing a rigorous or even effective approach to illegal immigration, but repudiating basic values of human decency and smart, contemporary approaches to criminal justice. He’s telling America that it’s permissible for the government to violate our basic civil rights simply because a sheriff wraps a “tough on crime” bow around it. Some believe that a pardon would send a message to other sheriffs around the nation whose cooperation the government seeks in its crackdown on immigrants in the country illegally, namely, that the president will support them in any potential court showdowns over immigration. But law enforcement officials cannot disregard a court order just because they — and the president — disagree with the policy at hand. And on a pragmatic level, illegal detentions, which violate the 4th Amendment, can lead to lawsuits and substantial civil damages that taxpayers ultimately have to cover — and for which there is no presidential pardon.

