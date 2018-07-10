Can the Supreme Court confirmation process ever be repaired?

Kavanaugh should be questioned closely by senators about his views of the Constitution, the role of precedent and, yes, what he thinks of Roe vs. Wade, the 1973 decision legalizing abortion. Yet no matter what Kavanaugh says at his confirmation hearings, he is likely to be opposed by most if not all Democrats, just as Justice Neil M. Gorsuch was last year when Trump nominated him to the seat that should have gone to Merrick Garland, former President Obama’s nominee to succeed the late Antonin Scalia. Senate Republicans refused even to give Garland a hearing, keeping the Scalia seat open for more than a year in the hopes that it would be filled, as it was, by a Republican president.