Why is Max Nikias still hanging around? USC needs to move faster to find new leadership

When the University of Southern California’s Board of Trustees announced that beleaguered President C.L. Max Nikias would step down following a series of scandals on campus, the decision was hailed as a necessary first step toward repairing trust in university leadership. And it would be an important step toward restoring accountability — if it actually happened. But here we are, two months later, and Nikias has not yet resigned. There’s even concern among some faculty that Nikias’ supporters on the Board of Trustees may be trying to reverse course and keep Nikias on the job.