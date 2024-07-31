UC President Drake to step down after managing pandemic, policing, protests, budget woes

University of California President Michael V. Drake announced Wednesday he would step down at the end of 2024-25 academic year from the nation’s top public research university system after managing the pandemic, campus policing, tumultuous protests and budget woes during what will have been a challenging five-year tenure.

Drake, 74, brought leadership experience, academic credentials, political savvy and personal qualities that helped steady UC at a time of turmoil when he took the helm in 2020 after serving for four decades in the UC system and then as president of The Ohio State University. During his UC presidency, the pandemic blew up campus budgets and sowed uncertainty over reopening classrooms. The 2020 killing of George Floyd by a white police officer triggered demands to defund campus law enforcement. Relationships with Sacramento had frayed, jeopardizing state funding. Then last year campuses were roiled by protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve as president of the University of California these past several years, and I am immensely proud of what the UC community has accomplished,” Drake said in a statement. “At every turn, I have sought to listen to those I served, to uphold our shared UC values, and to do all I could to leave this institution in better shape than it was before. I’m proud to see the University continuing to make a positive impact on the lives of countless Californians through research, teaching, and public service.”

Drake guided the system’s transition to remote instruction and helped develop safety protocols — aided by his own background in public health with a medical degree in ophthalmology and experience as UC vice president for health affairs in 2000.

As the first Black president in UC history, Drake spoke about his own negative personal experiences with policing — he said he and his sons had been racially profiled. Such experiences helped him lead a systemwide effort to improve safety practices. And his lifelong commitment to opening access to diverse students produced record expansions in enrollment, with UC announcing this week that the system had admitted the largest, most diverse class of students for fall 2025 ever. His initiatives included creation of the UC Native American Opportunity Plan, which provides free tuition for members of federally recognized tribes.

Drake also is credited with improving relations with Gov. Gavin Newsom and state legislators, and hammering out a five-year funding compact that brought more financial stability to UC.

Newsom, in a statement, praised Drake and his accomplishments.

“President Drake took the reins of the University of California during the height of the pandemic and has led with grace and vision in the years since,” said Newsom. “He has used his decades of experience to advocate for better access to higher education for all Californians and has always fought for academic excellence. On behalf of all Californians, I thank President Drake for his leadership, for growing our UC system, and for paving a brighter path forward for our state. His legacy of service in

higher education has undoubtedly helped us grow the next generation of extraordinary California leaders, and it’s been an honor to work alongside him.”

In other initiatives, Drake led the development of a systemwide plan to raise tuition each year for the incoming class, then freeze that level for six years. The plan, which he implemented in Ohio, has helped bring financial stability to US and predictability for families to know what their UC costs will be. He also has worked to provide more financial aid to students to help them graduate without debt.

“It has been an extraordinary honor to work alongside Michael Drake, a thoughtful leader who hasadvanced the University’s mission with his forward-looking approach. I appreciate his great partnership with the UC Board of Regents as we’ve explored exciting opportunities and tackled challenging issues –

all in the service of our students, faculty, staff, and the broader community,” said Janet Reilly, Chair of the UC Board of Regents. “President Drake has dedicated much of his career, his energy, and his expertise to the University of California and his contributions will most definitely leave a lasting impact

and an inspiring legacy on this institution.”

Drake was born in New York City and raised in New Jersey and Sacramento as the son of a doctor and a social worker. He attended Stanford University before moving to UC San Francisco for medical school. A music fan, he plays the guitar and is an avid cyclist. He is married to Brenda Drake, an attorney, and has two sons and four grandchildren.

