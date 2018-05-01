Jeff Prang for L.A. County Assessor

Now Prang is running for reelection, and, as is usually the case in these races, he's being opposed by a number of his subordinates who believe they can do the job better than he has. The three challengers — John Loew, Krish Kumar and Sandy Sun — all exude competence in their fields, and they have a number of good ideas for how the office ought to operate. But none of them has Prang's experience as manager. And while he may lack their real-estate acumen, he has run the department effectively and deserves another term.