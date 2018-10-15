Yes on Measure W for clean beaches and oceans — and, possibly, 'new' drinking water

Measure W is that investment. It would build the infrastructure to capture both the daily dry-weather runoff (from lawn sprinklers, for example) and the winter rainwater that gushes down the pavement and into storm drains. Instead of flowing into the ocean, the captured water would be cleaned of its most noxious pollutants and then allowed to percolate into the ground, where it could later be tapped as a drinking water source to replace or augment the shrinking supplies of water that currently come to Southern California at great cost from the Colorado River, the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and, in the case of the city of L.A., the Eastern Sierra via the Owens Valley.