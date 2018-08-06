Cars are running over people left and right. So why is LAPD targeting pedestrians and not motorists?

In May of 2016, I submitted a public records request for every citation issued by the LAPD to pedestrians for jaywalking from 2010 through 2015. I also asked for data on motorist “failure to yield” violations covering the same time period. (Failure to yield occurs when a pedestrian is crossing or attempting to cross the street in a marked crosswalk and a driver doesn’t yield the right of way, or when a driver navigates around pedestrians and comes close to striking them.)