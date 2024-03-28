Letters to the Editor: Speed humps won’t solve the problem of reckless driving

To the editor: Installing speed bumps on residential streets may slow traffic, but the bumps designed to slow scofflaws also slow/impede emergency vehicles and first responders. Be careful what you wish for. (“Why does it have to be so hard to get a speed hump in Los Angeles?”, Opinion, March 20)

Perhaps more or better traffic law enforcement might help? Ticket the speeders; cite the folks who ignore traffic signs. It never ceases to amaze me how many of the drivers in my area think those eight-sided red signs with the four white letters don’t apply to them.

Beryl Arbit, Encino

To the editor: Speed humps are the ultimate in NIMBY-ism. One person on a block can get them. There is no forum for people opposed to a particular installation. It does not consider all the stakeholders. They just appear.

Harlan Levinson, Los Angeles