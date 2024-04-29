Letters to the Editor: The next DWP chief is being paid $750,000. Readers say that’s too much

The front of the L.A. Department of Water and Power headquarters is seen in 2015.

To the editor: I read in disbelief that the new general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power will be paid $750,000 a year, much more than her predecessor’s $447,082 salary.

This agency has been riddled with scandal and criminal activity. Why not wait and see how the new chief, Janisse Quinones, performs before throwing all this money at her?

Los Angeles ratepayers deserve more reassurance that they will be well-served under Quinones before she is rewarded with this significantly increased salary.

Peggy Jo Abraham, Santa Monica

To the editor: Let me get this straight.

The state faces a budget deficit of up to $73 billion. The city is also under financial pressure, and yet there is no one in the entire United States who can head the DWP for less than $750,000?

The DWP had to significantly increase the current general manager’s salary, which was obscene to begin with. I can’t wait for my DWP bill to double.

Glenn Zweifel, Mar Vista