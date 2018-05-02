Power to the people who bring us street tacos and cheap T-shirts

Street vendors have plied their trade in California for more than a century for a reason: People love what they're selling. From the tamale wagons that parked around what's now L.A. City Hall in the 1890s to the Instagram favorites of Boyle Heights and beyond, they offer something that the public wants, whether a cheap meal or an experience. Politicians have passed law after law to stop them. They even created competing shopping districts; that's how Olvera Street started. And yet the street sellers and their customers just move to a new block.