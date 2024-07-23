Advertisement
Food

Tell us what we missed: What’s your favorite taco in town?

Scenes and tacos at Evil Cooks.
(Andrea D’Agosto/For The Times)
By Danielle DorseyAssistant Food Editor 
Given our city’s relationship to tacos, it makes sense that you’d have your own (strong) opinions about the best tacos in L.A.

tacos

Get to know Los Angeles through the tacos that bring it to life. From restaurants to trucks to carts and more, here’s 101 of the city’s best.

Read the guide

In our guide to the 101 best tacos in Los Angeles, the Food team combed through hundreds of taquerias, seeking out the best of the best, from Antelope Valley down to Orange County. We had revelatory moments and moments of indigestion. We affirmed that tacos are more than essential to L.A.’s dining scene — like palm trees, we assume them to be endemic. But of course, we couldn’t try them all.

In the form below, tell us about the tacos we missed, or any other taco thoughts you want to share. It could be a memory of eating tacos stooped over a curb, or a neighborhood taqueria that deserves wider appreciation. Your responses might be featured in a future story.

Danielle Dorsey

Danielle Dorsey is the assistant editor and writer of guides for the Food section. Previously, she was the senior West Coast editor at Thrillist, where she covered food, drink and travel across the California region. She grew up across San Diego and Riverside and has happily called Los Angeles home for more than 15 years.

