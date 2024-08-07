The best tacos in L.A., according to Angelenos

L.A. Times Food writers ate hundreds of tacos to identify the 101 best tacos in L.A., an endeavor that took months. We found weekend puestos that set up before dawn, taco trucks that spin trompos late into the night and long-loved taquerias that have come to define our modern taco and street-food cultures.

Every Angeleno has a favorite taco stand. It might be the one that’s most convenient, or maybe it holds a special memory or nostalgia. Readers weren’t shy about letting us know the tacos they love that didn’t make our list. We’ve compiled some of their suggestions below, along with some sweet taco memories that demonstrate the hold this dish has over our city.

Get to know Los Angeles through the tacos that bring it to life. From restaurants to trucks to carts and more, here’s 101 of the city’s best. Read the guide

According to J.D. Roux of Westchester, “The best taco is a matter of personal taste. I prefer crispy tacos with juicy shredded beef, plentiful cheese and a salsa that complements the taco well but does not overwhelm the other ingredients. For this, I prefer Baja Sonora on Clark in Long Beach. My father first took me in 1998 and I have been going there for over 25 years. I add nothing else to my Baja Sonora taco outside of the standard ingredients. That said, I believe Baja Sonora’s salsa bar — and specifically the medium salsa — is the best in all of Los Angeles County. If I didn’t love the tacos so much, I would go there just for the freshly made chips and salsa.”

2940 Clark Ave., Long Beach, (562) 421-5120, bajasonora.com

Audrey Young is from L.A., and her favorite tacos are from Brown Sheep, a gourmet taco truck from chef Ray Garcia. She’s been visiting for five months and says, “The mushroom chicharrón taco is unique and delicious. It’s made with fried and braised mushrooms, salsa macha and hibiscus onion.”

1254 S. Figueroa St., Unit 806, Los Angeles, level8dtla.com/location/brown-sheep-taqueria

Aileen Cho calls a new taqueria in Eagle Rock “a local gem,” and elaborates, “Taco Social is easily one of the best neighborhood spots to swing by. I am totally not a hipster but this is one ‘hip’ joint that makes all feel welcome. The tacos are influenced by multiple cuisines — can’t get any more L.A. than that — and the fact that ‘Top Chef’ winner Ilan Hall has a hand in it is even more L.A.”

1627 Colorado Blvd., Los Angeles, (323) 739-0383, tacosocial.com

Ivan Santillan lives in Anaheim, but he’s willing to make the drive for Los Taquero Mucho. He told us, “I’ve been visiting them for two years now. I drive to Montebello for their cochinita and chicharrón tacos. The asada tacos are also good.”

520 W. Whittier Blvd., Suite G, Montebello, (562) 417-7077, lostaqueromucho.square.site

Christian Padilla, who grew up in Pico Rivera, says El Cremita taco from Los Taquero Mucho in Montebello is his favorite. “Growing up in SoCal, there was never a lack of taco trucks or taco stands, so my youth was full of visits to taco spots all around the East L.A. area. As a kid my fondest memories were visiting any one of these taquerias after going to church with my parents and ordering some asada and pastor tacos with a Mexican Coke.”

On the edge of Silver Lake, 5 Cazuelas is the go-to for Elliott Cooper. He says, “I love the blue corn tortillas they use at this truck. The ingredients are all high quality and the balance of flavor is better than almost any other I have had in L.A.”

Riverside Drive and Gilroy Street, Los Angeles, (213) 290-5854, instagram.com/5cazuelas

A born-and-raised Angeleno, Rudy Suazo says that he’s eaten tacos since he can remember. The brisket taco at Maple Block BBQ is his favorite and he says, “Everything from the yellow corn tortilla, the pickled onions and the smoked brisket is well rounded and executed.”

3973 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City, (310) 313-6328, mapleblockmeat.com

Cachete tacos from Tacos al Vapor El Canelo. (Andrea D’Agosto / For The Times)

Kimberley Rizzo lives in North Hollywood but tells us that she’s been pining for tacos in the South Bay. “Months ago, I met some friends in San Pedro and picked up the tacos negros de asada from the Bomba Yucateco Delicacy truck. I’ve been craving them ever since. The truck doesn’t make it up to the Valley, evidently, so I’ve got to get back down to their area to get some more. Also, my vegetarian friend had the portobello tacos and loved them.”

Various locations, instagram.com/bombadelicacy

Matthew McLean from Woodland Hills says, “The Big Burrito is a multigenerational institution in the west Valley and their al pastor is the best I have ever had. They make the very best simple street tacos, period.”

7801 Canoga Ave., Canoga Park, (818) 592-6719, instagram.com/el_big_burrito_taqueria

At Gracias Señor in Pacific Palisades, Kerith Spencer-Shapiro says, “The tacos are seriously top-notch, fresh, with beautifully prepared ingredients and perfectly seasoned. The owner, Rodolfo, is equally a draw — one of the nicest people you’ll ever know.”

15120 Sunset Blvd., Pacific Palisades, (323) 386-3424, graciasenor.com

If you’re looking for something decadent, Greg Rossi from Playa del Rey says, “Niko’s Red Tacos has a bone marrow birria taco that is so over the top but perfect. An entire huge bone lays atop the taco and once you get the marrow out of the bone and top the taco with it, along with the onion, cilantro and pickled red onion, the whole thing just melts in your mouth. Add some of the spicy salsa if you like, but it’s not necessary with the juiciness of the meat and the consomé.”

8829 S. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, (213) 522-6025, instagram.com/nikosredtacos

In East L.A., Toby Horn loves the crispy tacos at El Tepayac. “The tacos arrive on the plate with lettuce, chopped tomato and a blizzard of shredded cheese. They’re crispy, warm, noisy and a little creamy all at once.”

812 N. Evergreen Ave., Los Angeles, (323) 268-1960, instagram.com/officialtepeyaccafe

Ralph Olivas of Claremont calls the birria tacos at Pobres Tacos L.A. “among the best in L.A.” He praises the weekend-only puesto, saying: “Chef Janet’s use of mozzarella gives a distinct and delicious taste to these Nayarit-style tacos.”

5985 W. Pico Blvd. Los Angeles, instagram.com/pobrestacosla

Peter Jacob has been a regular at Rincon Taurino in Panorama City for 30 years. He recommends everything, “from the al pastor to the carnitas, big burritos, salsas and jugos, on and on.”

8708 Van Nuys Blvd., Panorama City, (818) 892-7444

Hollywood resident Parker Green recommends Tacos El Chido off Santa Monica Boulevard and Highland Avenue for “delicious mulitas and al pastor tacos that are deliciously cheesy and creamy with freshly char-grilled meats.”

6840 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, instagram.com/tacoselchido