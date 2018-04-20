Why L.A. is becoming the new Iowa

California now tends to draw people who've already built their careers elsewhere. According to a 2016 report by the organization Next 10, "Individuals coming to California are primarily concentrated in high-wage occupations." The effect is palpable in many L.A. neighborhoods, where longtime residents are in a pitched battle with newcomers over gentrification. Artistic communities that historically thrived in cities are starting to dissipate, too. Los Angeles artists are fanning out as far as the Antelope Valley. New York City now has a "mayor of nightlife" tasked with preserving independent clubs and music venues. The web-driven real estate agency Redfin reported that the three cities with the biggest "outflow" in 2017 — those searching for homes outside their own metro area — were New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles.