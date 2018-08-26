50 years after the '68 Democratic National Convention protests, 'the whole world is watching' again

The next morning, back downtown, Armored Personnel Carriers were rumbling past me on the streets. It was the last day of the convention and I called home from a phone booth. My mother had no idea I’d come to Chicago instead of getting on the camp bus back to New York. I was ordered home immediately. She was so angry she wouldn’t talk to me for a week. By the time I saw my dad (they were separated), he’d calmed down, but only because he’d already taken his turn shouting at me by phone.