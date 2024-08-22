Final night of pro-Palestinian protests at DNC kicks off with festive, family-friendly tone

Protesters march during a demonstration outside the Democratic National Convention in Chicago on Wednesday.

Pro-Palestinian protests during the final hours of the Democratic National Convention began Thursday night much like they had earlier this week — largely peaceful with a family-friendly atmosphere.

As demonstrators began amassing at Union Park, the grassy field teemed with Palestinian flags, and a speaker system played Palestinian dance songs. The gathering was organized by the Coalition to March on the DNC, a group of more than 200 organizations that ran a similar event Monday night.

The largely festive atmosphere was briefly interrupted by the arrival of Vivek Ramaswamy, a former Republican presidential candidate, who said he was interested in “hearing alternative points of view.” After describing himself as a supporter of Israel, Ramaswamy was driven from the park by protesters chanting, “Racists go home.”

Advertisement

Protesters attempted to call attention to the lack of Palestinian voices within the arena hosting the DNC.

Standing at the edge of the crowd, Lisa Pint, a 61-year-old volunteer wearing buttons in support of the Democratic ticket of Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, said she wanted to see the protest as a “neutral” observer. But after speaking with an activist, Pint said she’d come to the conclusion that a Palestinian voice should have been represented on the convention stage.

“I didn’t think of it until a protester said it. It’s a good point,” said Pint, a nurse in the Chicago suburbs. “I’m very strong for Kamala and Walz, but [Palestinians] should have been included.”

Advertisement

Leaders of an “uncommitted” movement, which garnered hundreds of thousands of votes in Democratic primaries across the nation in protest of the Israel-Hamas war, expressed frustration ahead of the convention when weeks-long negotiations to secure a speaking slot for a Palestinian American at the DNC stalled.

On Wednesday night, more than 2,000 pro-Palestinian protesters marched peacefully past a park where pro-Israel demonstrators had gathered earlier. That demonstration came a day after violent clashes between police and protesters led to 56 arrests at a smaller, unsanctioned protest outside the Israeli Consulate in downtown Chicago.

Police Supt. Larry Snelling praised the organizers of Wednesday’s protest and said it ended with no arrests or injuries.

Advertisement

“Did we have a couple dust-ups? Sure, but those things were quickly rectified,” Snelling said.

Monday’s protest, the biggest so far with about 3,500 people, was largely peaceful; most of the 13 arrests were related to a breach of security fencing. The demonstrators did not gain access to the inner security perimeter at the United Center, where the convention is taking place.

Two people were arrested Sunday night during another mostly peaceful march.

