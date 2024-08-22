Signs, signs, everywhere a sign at the DNC: From ‘Coach Walz’ to ‘Jill’ to ‘We ❤️ Joe’

They float across the convention floor, into people’s hands and onto TV screens across America. Invisible until they’re ubiquitous, the signs at the Democratic National Convention burst into sight like a time-lapse photo of a poppy flower superbloom.

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Call it political sign language. And the signs, hundreds of them, have been a showcase feature of the convention since it was called to order Monday in Chicago.

A sea of “We ❤️ Joe” signs surged across the United Center floor on the first night of the for President Biden’s speech Monday. Then came the “Doug” and “Doug for First Mensch” posters when Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff took the stage Tuesday night, a nod to his Jewish heritage and the Yiddish term for a good guy.

On Wednesday, vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was greeted with “Coach Walz” signs on sticks, a reference to the Minnesota governor’s years as a high school football coach. (Not surprisingly, his speech contained football imagery: “Team, it’s the fourth quarter, we’re down a field goal, but we’re on offense and we’ve got the ball.”)

The signs for First Lady Jill Biden were simple: “JILL” in white letters against a green background — a curious color choice for the first lady, since Jill Stein is running for the Green Party.

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

As expected, the predominant sign colors have been red, white and blue, and their distribution in the United Center has been something to behold.

DNC officials lugged large garbage bags packed with signs — their handles sticking out of the bags — to the top edges of the arena. Then, like a waterfall, the signs flowed downward, delegates passing them along until they reached the convention floor. By the time a speaker arrived on stage, they were met with so many signs it was sometimes hard to see the delegates.

When Vice President Kamala Harris made her surprise DNC debut Monday night to witness Biden’s speech, the arena filled with one of the most popular messages of her campaign: “We fight, we win.”

Walz received special treatment from his home state of Minnesota, where delegates waved giant cutouts of his face.

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Some signs espoused simpler messages: “USA.” “Freedom.” “For the people.”

Signs were a big feature at the Republican National Conention last month in Milwaukee, featuring commonplace MAGA mottos, such as “Make America Safe Again” and “Make America Strong Again.” But others had more ominous messages, like the ones calling for “Mass deportation now!”

After a sign-loaded Wednesday night at the DNC, delegates gathered in an elevator at the Hyatt Regency Hotel discussed whether they could stuff their signage loot into carryon luggage for their airplane flight home.

“Maybe if I cut off the stick?” one mused.

Some said they would take them as souvenirs for Democrats who couldn’t make the convention.

‘For the People, For our Future’ signs were held up Tuesday during Michelle Obama’s speech.

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Pennsylvania delegates share a simple message with their signs.

(Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times)

Vote signs were held while former President Obama took the stage on Tuesday.

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Delegates hold “Doug” signs during a speech by Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on Tuesday.

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

California delegates cast their votes during the roll call with “Freedom,” “USA” and “When we vote we win” signs.

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

New Hampshire delegates demonstrate their support for unions.