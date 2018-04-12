Pompeo puts on a (mostly) diplomatic performance as Trump’s pick for new secretary of State

Pompeo's confirmation isn't a sure thing, but Democrats who under other circumstances might have opposed him may reluctantly support this nominee because of the possibility that he might be able to retrain his volatile boss. Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.), the chairman of the committee, said that sometimes "good counsel has led the president to evolve." That's a polite way of saying that, as secretary of State, Pompeo might be able to keep Trump, and the country, out of trouble and maybe out of war.