Call it the 'Obama Freeway' — this driver will still say 'the 134'

To the editor: Freeways don’t need names. We know their numbers. And just in case it were a good idea, we have heroes to emulate. (“Obama Freeway in L.A. looks like it's going to happen, despite the Obamajam jokes,” May 16)

President Obama, his legacy likely to be dismal, may go down the same path as President Nixon: a freeway named and after a few short years, snatched away. I am not a fan of the last eight years and, regardless, will continue to know my home to be accessed from an exit on the 134 Freeway.

I wrote to state Sen. Anthony Portantino (D-La Cañada Flintridge) in opposition to his silly idea to rename part of the 134 between Glendale and Pasadena the “President Barack H. Obama Freeway.” I did not receive a response.

In this polarized political environment, why not just leave well enough alone?

Jan Wader, Pasadena

