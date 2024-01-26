110 Freeway closures near downtown L.A. start tonight

Caltrans is planning overnight closures of a section of the 110 freeway near downtown L.A. to allow crews to safely demolish a defunct pedestrian bridge.

From 11 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Saturday, Caltrans will close three of the four southbound lanes of the 110 Freeway between the 10 Freeway interchange and Exposition Boulevard, according to the agency. All southbound onramps on the 110 and all eastbound and westbound connectors from the 10 Freeway will also be closed.

From 11 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday, a section of the 110 Freeway will be closed in both directions: On the southbound side from the 10 Freeway interchange to Exposition Boulevard and, on the northbound side, from Adams Boulevard to Washington Boulevard.

🚨REMINDER🚨This weekend, crews will be demolishing the defunct pedestrian bridge over I-110 at 21st St near #DTLA.



There will be FULL closures of the interstate between the I-10 interchange and Exposition Blvd from 11PM Sat. to 8AM Sun.



Additional closures and detour maps 👇 pic.twitter.com/009VPE3j9r — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) January 23, 2024

These closures will allow crews to demolish the pedestrian bridge over the 110 at 21st Street.

In addition, the southbound off-ramp to Adams Boulevard will be closed all weekend, starting as early as 7 p.m. Friday and continuing through 8 p.m. Sunday.

Motoroists are advised to avoid the area by taking an alternative route or by using public transit. Southbound traffic on the 110 will be detoured to exit at the 10 Freeway interchange and reenter the 110 at either Exposition Boulevard or Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Northbound traffic will exit at Adams Boulevard and either reenter the freeway at Washington Boulevard or access the 10 via Hoover Street.

Drivers can visit the Caltrans Quickmap for the latest road conditions and closures.