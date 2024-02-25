Letters to the Editor: Is Measure HLA a case of wishful thinking on traffic?

A cyclist uses the bike lane along Fountain Avenue in Hollywood on Dec. 12.

To the editor: Measure HLA is a case of wishful thinking. If you build it, they will come? Not so much. (“Fear-mongering on Measure HLA ignores what’s really scary — L.A.’s deadly streets,” editorial, Feb. 21)

Take a drive down Venice Boulevard in West L.A. from Culver Boulevard to Inglewood Boulevard, where bike and bus-only lanes have been opened. You will see heavier traffic, angry drivers, empty bus lanes, empty bike lanes and failure.

We don’t live in a city where clean and safe buses come reliably every five minutes to whisk you where you want to go. We live in a city where buses come when they come, if they come at all, and transfers are often clunky and poorly timed.

Advertisement

Until local government does something significant about offering plentiful public transportation that is cost-effective, is fast and goes where people want to go, these unfeasible street plans will not work.

All that Measure HLA will do is make Los Angeles even more unlivable.

Jeanne Damus, Los Angeles

..

To the editor: In my opinion, Measure HLA alone is not a viable solution to reducing the number of crashes and deaths on L.A.’s busy streets and roads. Reducing the number of lanes on certain roads and installing new bike lanes will only increase driver stress and dump speeders onto alternate routes not normally utilized by drivers.

I have an idea. Mobilize motorcycle officers to get on the road to catch speeders instead of sitting on their butts using a LIDAR gun.

Then they might also see the illegal U-turns, double parking, crosswalk violations, stop-sign rolls, red-light violations, unsafe lane changes, tailgating and all the other traffic code violations that go unenforced.

Charles Singer, North Hills