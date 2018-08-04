A $1-billion property for sale in a city where a homeless veteran lives in his car — only in L.A.

It has been said that the difference between American and, say, Irish attitudes on conspicuous wealth can be summed up with this observation: The American looks at the mansion on the hill and says, “One day, I’ll be that man,” while the Irish person looks at the same mansion and says, “One day, I’ll get that man.”
The notion that Americans exalt personal wealth might not apply to Los Angeles Times readers, most of whom live in a city of sprinkled with ultra-rich enclaves that exist only miles from the largest concentrations of homeless people in the United States. This contrast between Southern California’s elite and its much more abundant impoverished class had prominent placement together in the Sunday California section, and readers were quick to point out the juxtaposition.
Although the articles — one on a Marine Corps veteran living in his Jeep and the other on a $1-billion property listing near Beverly Hills — each drew their own responses, most of the letters we received addressed both pieces and what the contrast between the two says about Los Angeles.
Mary J. Shepphird of Fountain Valley expresses dismay:
What is wrong with this picture?
On the front page of Sunday’s California section, there is the sad story of a Marine Corps veteran and his wife living in their old, battered Jeep. On Page B6 of the same section is the story of a property listing for $1 billion on a summit above Beverly Hills.
Need I say more about the disparity between the haves and have-nots? Who could possibly be responsible for this?
Howard S. Blume of Thousand Oaks suggests a nice place for the Marine to park his Jeep:
Your story about Lawrence and Carla McCue living in their Jeep Grand Cherokee ended on Page B5. Turn to the very next page, and you can read about the 157-acre property listed for $1 billion.
How many Jeep Grand Cherokees could be parked there?
Gary Stewart of Laguna Beach points out other juxtapositions:
On one page, we read about the $1-billion property and a legal dispute in Orange County over criminalizing homelessness. Meanwhile, another article reports that a recent study puts the rate of poverty or near-poverty among California children at 46%.
This shows a tragic, society-wide failure, one brought about by the class war waged by the wealthy and their think tank myth-crafters since the 1980s.
Suffering? Leave it be; it is due to individual failures to take advantage of “opportunity”; any assistance encourages dependency. The American patriot proudly claims this to be the best humanity has to offer the world: the land of the 1% and the home of the criminal homeless.
Los Angeles resident David Hiovich felt the contrast physically:
Thanks to The Times for the roller-coaster ride Sunday morning.
My spirit sank reading about the McCues living out of their Jeep, then it soared reading about the property offered for $1 billion — and all without leaving my kitchen. Only in America.
