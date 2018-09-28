Brett Kavanaugh's angry display of partisanship disqualifies him for the Supreme Court

To the editor: Setting aside, for the moment, the “she said, he said” testimonies to the Senate Judiciary Committee of Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh and his sexual assault accuser Christine Blasey Ford, the equally important question is the judge’s capacity to be fair in his potential adjudications.
Kavanaugh’s attack on Democrats in general and the Clintons in particular display an alarming partisanship that would follow him onto the Supreme Court if he is confirmed. Could we ever expect a fair ruling from a justice whose bitter partisanship was so clearly on display?
As for the allegations of sexual misconduct, I can believe that Kavanaugh believes what he said. After all, there’s no reason for him to remember anything that allegedly happened. Unlike Ford, he was not traumatized, so that the memory of the trauma is seared into her brain for a lifetime while it might have had no impact on him.
We who have experienced those indecencies get it. The men on the Judiciary Committee apparently do not. Proceeding with this confirmation will taint the Supreme Court for a generation.
Barbara H. Bergen, Los Angeles
..
To the editor: Judges must listen carefully to people who come before them without being unduly influenced by prejudice. In the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, Kavanaugh did not demonstrate this kind of clear thinking.
Instead of answering the senators’ questions directly, Kavanaugh gave dissembling responses, often repeating that he had wanted a hearing immediately after new allegations surfaced. But he never did say he was open to a full FBI investigation.
His argument that the FBI doesn’t draw conclusions is irrelevant, because the FBI simply gathers information from interviews, follows leads and allows senators to draw their own conclusions.
So the real question is, could Kavanaugh listen carefully, think clearly and judge fairly in controversial cases? The American people have a right to expect fairness from a lifetime appointee.
Helen H. Gordon, Santa Barbara
..
To the editor: The Republicans can’t have it both ways. They can’t sit there and say they believe Ford and feel badly for her and then vote to confirm Kavanaugh.
She identified him as her attacker “100%.” But still they are playing political games and pushing this confirmation through while the world watches with mouths agape.
Women are watching, and we are furious.
June Moriarty, West Hills
..
To the editor: Imagine if Ford had behaved in the manner Kavanaugh did.
He sniffled and cried; he interrupted the questioners; he was argumentative and raised his voice. Had she done the same things, she would have been severely criticized or belittled, if not during the hearing, then surely afterward.
Who would want to be a witness or a defendant in Kavanaugh’s court? He demonstrated that he does not have an open mind, that he does not listen carefully, that he cannot set aside prejudices.
Kathleen McFarlane, Orange
..
To the editor: When I tuned into the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Sept. 27, I thought I was going to be seeing lawmakers asking reasonable questions of Kavanaugh.
Within a few minutes I realized that I was wrong and I was watching a modern version of the Spanish Inquisition. What a disgraceful character assassination.
Donald Thomas, Santa Rosa Valley, Calif.
..
To the editor: Republican senators demonstrated in the Sept. 27 hearing the very same bullying and entitled mentality that maintains unsafe environments for women in their own homes, in the workplace and throughout the public arena.
There can be no safety, justice or fair treatment for women and other vulnerable groups if such bullying behavior is permitted to remain unchecked.
Margaret Martin, Los Angeles
