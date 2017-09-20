What other kinds of lawlessness does California want to protect as a 'sanctuary state'?

To the editor: We are a nation of laws. Our laws both protect and sustain us as a society. Our laws are both major and minor, but the rule of law is what governs our way of life and safeguards our freedom. (“California lawmakers approve landmark ‘sanctuary state’ bill to expand protections for immigrants,” Sept. 16)

If a drunk driver crashes into another car and kills the occupants, the drunk driver is punished by our legal system. If you jaywalk and are caught, you receive a citation because it is not legal (or safe) to jaywalk. If your neighbor builds a wall that encroaches on your property, you can legally have it removed. Our laws cover myriad situations, including immigration.

Our legislators are prepared to make California a “sanctuary state” to protect “immigrants without legal residency in the U.S.” To be more accurate, they want to protect illegal immigrants.

Our legislators propose to protect a group of people who broke our laws by coming into our country illegally and continue to break our laws by remaining here (I exclude the “Dreamers” from this group, but not their parents). Perhaps we should petition our Legislature to make California a jaywalking sanctuary state.

Ted Andrews, Simi Valley

..

To the editor: Your subheadline for the print version of this article contained the statement, “California lawmakers approve far-reaching measure aimed at protecting immigrants.”

You forgot the word “illegal” — or, as you like to say, “undocumented.” I am a legal immigrant and don’t need a sanctuary state to protect me.

Jo-Anne Collins, Fountain Valley

