The NFL has tolerated far worse from its players than Colin Kapernick's dissent

To the editor: I commend David Zirin on his pitch-perfect commentary about the Kaepernick kerfuffle. (“The NFL wants you to think Colin Kaepernick isn't being sidelined by politics. The NFL is wrong — again,” Opinion, Sept. 8)

We live in a country where a man can become president after boasting about his ability to sexually assault women with impunity and where the NFL looks the other way as players are accused of being involved in rape, dog fighting and domestic violence.

And yet there is one thing the league will not tolerate: free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s right to free speech (or free kneeling, if you will). The man is good enough to play — better than good enough, and the statistics speak for themselves.

NFL team owners apparently hope that by punishing Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem, they can send a message to other players that dissent is potentially fatal to their careers. It may not be as dangerous as concussions — an issue the league has been slow to address properly — but it is fraught with peril for any player who would dare to speak his mind.

Mary F. Corey, Beverly Hills

..

To the editor: Zirin shows a too-common bias regarding political dissent by professional athletes.The question is not the right to individual protest, but whether that right exists while representing a non-protesting employer or any other entity.

This debate goes back to Tommie Smith and John Carlos at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico City. Giving the black power salute during the presentation of the American flag while wearing the uniform of the United States Olympic team was improper then, and Kaepernick’s taking a knee during the national anthem while representing the San Francisco 49ers was improper in 2016.

We all have the right to individual expression and political dissent, but to express it while representing your employer and without its consent is a legitimate reason for being fired.

Take a knee as a private individual, Mr. Kaepernick, and even if I disagree with you I will support you. But take a knee dressed in uniform at an event where you are representing your employer, and you should be fired.

Flave George, San Pedro

Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook