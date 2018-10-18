Corona voters, take note: City councils are government bodies, not Christian clubs

To the editor: It strains belief to read Corona City Councilman Randy Fox’s reasons for supporting three fellow Christian pastors in their campaigns for City Council seats. Fox sees his clerical colleagues as the best candidates to combat deviation from “the rule of God.”
If Fox wants to wage a spiritual battle in an election, he first should push to amend the U.S. Constitution. The nettlesome wording of Article VI — “no religious test shall ever be required as a qualification to any office or public trust under the United States” — could be changed by adding “except to restrict same to Christian candidates.”
Perhaps Fox worships a god who will help enact such an amendment. Not so with my deity; She champions democracy over theocracy.
Nancy A. Stone, Santa Monica
To the editor: Fox’s concern about a Muslim candidate who might “not say no to Sharia law” is unwarranted.
At least a majority of any legislative body would have to pass a law enacting some aspect of Islamic law. Muslims constitute an estimated 1.1% of the U.S. population. There are simply not enough Muslims in our country for anyone to lose sleep over Sharia, let alone pass legislation.
In the unlikely event any part of Sharia were enacted — say, by requiring women to wear a headscarf in public — the 1st Amendment of the Constitution would render such a law unenforceable.
Fear mongers, take note: Enacting Islamic law in the U.S. is unconstitutional. Councilman Fox should go back to civics class.
Allan Harris, Los Angeles
To the editor: Pastor Jeremy Mercer, a candidate for the Corona City Council, has a message for homeless people: “We’re not going to allow you to come here and set up shop.”
He should read from Matthew Chapter 25: “Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
Perhaps the pastor should spend more time studying the Bible.
Sarah Lois Crain Heilemann, Sierra Madre
