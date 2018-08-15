Frustrated by your local DMV office? Get out of town

There are a number of small towns within a few hours’ drive that have DMV offices. Twentynine Palms, Needles, Banning or Hemet are easy drives, and along the way you can enjoy the scenery, stop for a bite to eat, visit an outlet mall, or take a tour of the murals in Twentynine Palms. If you are facing hours of waiting in line at your local DMV, why not do something enjoyable instead?