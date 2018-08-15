Frustrated by your local DMV office? Get out of town

To the editor: Several years ago, I discovered the answer to interminable waits and delays at DMV offices throughout the Los Angeles and Orange County areas: Get out of town.
There are a number of small towns within a few hours’ drive that have DMV offices. Twentynine Palms, Needles, Banning or Hemet are easy drives, and along the way you can enjoy the scenery, stop for a bite to eat, visit an outlet mall, or take a tour of the murals in Twentynine Palms. If you are facing hours of waiting in line at your local DMV, why not do something enjoyable instead?
I have taken two young drivers who had trouble passing their driving test at their local DMV to small town offices. The atmosphere there was relaxed, there was no waiting, the test examiner was patient and, even though the drive was through unknown areas, both passed.
Charlotte Costello, Bullhead City, Ariz.