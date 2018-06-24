What good can Mayor Garcetti possibly do by protesting at the border?

To the editor: Americans on both sides of the political spectrum are appalled by the Trump administration’s callous treatment of the “border children.” Clearly this is a case of the president pandering to his base.
But what purpose does Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti serve by traveling to Texas to show support for the children’s cause? Could he be pandering to the Latino vote for his possible future run for California governor or even president? The mayor should stay home and work on our problems of traffic, crime, homelessness, the Department of Water and Power, crumbling infrastructure and more.
Mr. Mayor, keep your focus on L.A., do a good job and your currently premature dreams of living in Sacramento or even Washington may someday be realized.
Marshall Barth, Encino
