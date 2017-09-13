Rep. Karen Bass: U.S. must help prevent further disease and death in Sierra Leone

To the editor: With hundreds dead, more missing and the threat of a cholera outbreak looming, the United States must do our part in providing lifesaving assistance to Sierra Leone. (“Sierra Leone faces long slog to recovery after devastating mudslide,” Sept. 7)

The situation there remains dire, which is why last month, I led 11 of my House colleagues in urging the administrator of the United States Agency for International Development to support increased funding to provide relief for Sierra Leone and other countries devastated by recent mudslides. In addition to immediate life-preserving support, additional funding combats the real possibility of another severe disease outbreak.

We must ramp up relief efforts and join the international community and the region to provide increased aid to assist Sierra Leone during this extraordinary time of need.

Rep. Karen Bass (D-Los Angeles)

