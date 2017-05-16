Lee Baca was a decent man corrupted by his hubris and the people he hired

To the editor: “Power corrupts” — a 19th century British politician made this observation. I believe the case of former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca — and his sentencing to a three-year term for corruption — is yet another sad example. (“Ex-L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca sentenced to three years in prison in jail corruption scandal,” May 12)

I spent 27 years in the Sheriff’s Department, most of it in middle management. I knew Baca as a colleague and friend and later as my division chief. I retired shortly before he was elected sheriff.

Baca was a well-intended leader who saw himself as a pioneer who wanted to transform the department. He viewed himself as a “philosopher king” and practiced laissez faire leadership. His immediate command staff shielded him from knowing what was happening, but good managers can find a way around this filter.

Baca was not a good judge of character, and as a novice in politics, he chose some associates with skills in the political arena. Plus, the allure of power clouded Baca’s judgment when he felt his department was being unfairly attacked by FBI outsiders. Even before the FBI investigation, Baca was woefully ignoring and allowing a climate of corruption both in the jail and in the department’s leadership.

I liked and respected the man Baca once was. I hope his corruption is a lesson that future leaders will heed.

Judith Lewis, Huntington Beach

The writer is a retired Los Angeles County sheriff’s captain.

To the editor: Congratulations to the prosecution team for bringing the trial to a satisfactory conclusion and to The Times for its coverage of the jails scandal over all these years.

I would argue that justice calls for Baca to forfeit his pension in compensation for his violation of the public trust. If that cannot be done according to current law, then we ought to change the law for future cases.

Officials found to have violated the public trust should be at risk of losing their pension.

Siegfried Othmer, Woodland Hills

