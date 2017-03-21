Malibu's self-serving 'sanctuary city' sop is fooling no one

To the editor: The 3-2 vote by Malibu Council members to make their city a “sanctuary” for undocumented immigrants is by no means a gesture of solidarity with illegal workers, but rather an elitist, hypocritical effort to preserve the status quo — a modern form of indentured servitude. (“Malibu becomes a sanctuary city — in solidarity with its gardeners, cooks and others in the U.S. illegally,” March 20)

Worse than being the workers who perform tasks most native-born Americans avoid, these immigrants are at the beck and call of those with means, for fear of being reported to federal officials.

These immigrants are frequently called upon to work odd hours and to be away from their families overnight, on weekends and on holidays. And who is monitoring what they are paid and if they are receiving breaks and meal periods?

Malibu is fooling no one.

Vic Miranda, Agoura Hills

To the editor: Since Malibu residents are opening up their hearts and city to undocumented immigrants, could they possibly open up their “private” beaches to outsiders?

C.H. Koutzoukis, Yorba Linda

