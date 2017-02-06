The media have abandoned impartiality in their coverage of Trump

To the editor: I guess it has really come down to this on The Times’ Op-Ed pages: Kelly Candaele couldn’t root for the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl because quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft supported President Trump. The Patriots have more than 30 black athletes on their team; I wonder how they voted. (“Why I’m rooting against the Patriots this Sunday: Their loathsome politics,” Opinion, Feb. 3)

That interesting fact is completely lost on Candaele, another Democrat who just can’t get over the reality that Trump is president. With this kind of thinking prevalent in the media and in the minds of Democrats, this country will continue to be ripped apart at its seams.

The hatred of Donald Trump, the duly elected president of this country, that is exhibited on the pages of this newspaper has passed all limits of fairness and decency.

Charles Reilly, Manhattan Beach

