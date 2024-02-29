Letters to the Editor: Trump’s racist claim that his indictments draw Black support

To the editor: I am a Black American, and the only vote I would cast for former President Trump would be to convict him if I was on a jury. (“Trump claims his criminal indictments boosted his appeal to Black voters,” Feb. 24)

No, Trump is not like Black Americans, who historically have been victimized by segregationists and denied their civil rights at home. Even when they have fought for democracy abroad, Blacks have been denied freedom in their American homeland.

How insulting Trump’s comparison of his legal troubles to the discrimination faced by Black Americans is to our civil rights heroes — Harriet Tubman, Rosa Parks, Thurgood Marshall , Muhammad Ali, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X and others. They and present-day activists are the ones carrying the torch to continue fighting for the promises guaranteed by the Constitution.

Advertisement

Donald Peppars, Pomona

..

To the editor: As the daughter of a Pulitzer-winning journalist who is now deceased and would be appalled at newspaper reporting today, I am disgusted that The Times would put this article about Trump comparing his legal troubles to the discrimination faced by Black Americans on the sixth page of the print edition’s front section.

It should be on the front page, showing every American, especially Black Americans, who this racist presidential candidate truly is.

To make this statement, as if the Black population will empathize with his multiple counts of breaking the law, is as deaf, blind and racist as it comes.

Do better, L.A. Times, and report the news that matters. It’s more important than Ozempic and plastic surgery (which was on that’s day’s front page).

Advertisement

Lise F. Spiegel, Encino