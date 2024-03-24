Letters to the Editor: Should the media call out Trump’s lies or try to ignore him?

Former President Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Vandalia, Ohio, on March 16.

To the editor: Columnist Jonah Goldberg suggests that the media reduce its coverage of former President Trump radical remarks. (“Did Trump literally threaten a ‘bloodbath’? No, and claiming he did only helps his campaign,” Opinion, March 18)

Goldberg ignores the greater problem: President Biden can’t seem to get mileage for all he’s done because of the incessant comments from Trump and Fox News. They are always commenting on how great Trump was and how terrible things are under Biden.

And, as one can see the polls, constant reinforcement of the lies makes people believe them.

Consequently, the media should keep alerting members of the public to Trump’s lies. Maybe they’ll start to see the truth.

Ted Bacino, Palm Springs

To the editor: Goldberg has a point about the media getting worked up over Trump’s ridiculous statements. However, I believe we need to see the bigger picture here.

The former president is in the news daily. We cannot read a newspaper without seeing a story about him, often with his picture.

The media are giving him free publicity, which is what he craves. This is his game, and we are playing into it.

It’s time to halt this travesty. I suggest that the media should do the following:

First, stop using his name so much. Call him the former president.

Second, stop printing and televising so many stories about him.

Third, when it is necessary to run a story on him, at least refrain from showing his picture.

The media helped Trump win in 2016 by focusing on him more than anyone else. Let’s not repeat that history. Let’s give our attention to candidates who want to save our democracy.

Marlene Bronson, Westlake Village

To the editor: Goldberg correctly assesses Trump’s recent “bloodbath” reference as contextually acceptable, for those who take the time to truly listen. Unfortunately, that does not include the majority of the American public, whose attention span is taxed any time messages exceed two syllables.

Thus, the problem remains.

R.C. Price, San Clemente