Michelle Wolf's right to be crass is beyond dispute. What isn't is whether her performance was in good taste

To the editor: Robin Abcarian wants to make the point that freedom of speech is a protected right regardless of the degree to which it offends — no argument there.
But in bouncing between college students in black face and comedian Michelle Wolf's performance at the White House Correspondents Assn. dinner, Abcarian ignores the real point that needs to be made: We as a society have a right and responsibility to defend and encourage good taste and proper behavior.
In the first situation, the university president did exactly what he needed to do, which was to suspend the offending bodies until they conduct themselves "in a manner that is respectful to all students." However, in Wolf's case, Abcarian should have said she was simply not funny. She was simply crass, with witless material.
Watch a Dean Martin Roast and see how the pros used to do it. Humor entertains and allows the comedian to make a point accompanied by a laugh. In contrast, Wolf just wasted everyone's time.
William Paxton, Eagle Rock
..
To the editor: So what's the beef with Wolf? That she exceeded the bounds of good taste? Well, yes, she did — has anyone ever been to an Eddie Murphy performance?
That she mocked a president? Gosh, did anybody ever make fun of President Obama — ears, for example? Saying President Trump wasn't very rich was very clever and very funny.
That she wasn't "ladylike"? Aye, there's the rub, to borrow a phrase.
Shame on the White House Correspondents Assn. for its lack of courage in criticizing Wolf after her performance. The concept of free speech only seems to apply to certain people.
Lora Sigler, San Pedro
..
To the editor: Nobody disputes Wolf's legal right to say what she said, as tasteless and hurtful as it was. The only questions for me were whether Wolf's comments were over the line, and whether it is appropriate to criticize her for her comments.
Abcarian thinks not and claims that criticism of Wolf by the Republicans and by the journalists who had invited her to the roast was shameful, something Abcarian also had a legal right to say. But legitimate criticism of someone who makes nationally broadcast hurtful comments directed at another person is not "shameful."
Walt Lewis, La Cañada Flintridge
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook