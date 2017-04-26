Are we putting too many drivers onto our roads?

To the editor: An article on Saturday highlighted the benefits to the newly licensed after the state allowed undocumented immigrants to drive legally. One is now logging up to 50 miles per day for her burgeoning business, and another other is driving to work instead of taking the bus.

Another article describes a 43% increase in Los Angeles traffic fatalities in 2016, and another reports a drop-off in Metro ridership.

Although I cannot make the case for a direct cause-and-effect relationship, the first article makes a strong case that the “landmark” licensing law has encouraged 850,000 people to start driving, to drive more or to eschew public transit.

Although it may be gratifying to learn about improved convenience and economic outlooks for these people, one needs to consider the effect on overburdened roads, particularly as our Legislature has approved $52 billion in additional gas taxes and vehicle fees, and L.A. County voters opted to tax themselves more to pay to “fix” our transportation woes.

Steve Trelease, Torrance

To the editor: More money is not the only way to ensure safer streets.

Recognizing that there are no accidents, only collisions mainly due to drivers ignoring traffic laws, would help to reduce traffic deaths.

Jim Winterroth, Torrance

To the editor: The increase in traffic deaths probably has a main cause: cellphone use.

Drivers who are reading email or sending texts are not watching the road. As a result, these drivers weave, slow down or sit still at intersections. Consequently, others conclude that if they’re stuck in traffic, they might as be productive and pull out their phones.

Enforcement is nonexistent. If that changed, roads would be safer and commutes quicker.

Dan Stern, Manhattan Beach

