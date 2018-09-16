They're mad about trash, and they're not going to take it anymore

To the editor: Brava, Jill Johnson! Thank you for picking up all those plastic toys at the beach.
It’s nice to know that there are other people who, like me, can no longer stroll on the beach without collecting our tiny share of the mass of plastic shovels, Starbucks cups, plastic straws and lids that otherwise would float out to sea and contribute to the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, which is reportedly twice the size of Texas.
I can’t ride my bike for 20 minutes in Santa Monica without stopping to pick up half a dozen plastic bottles. It’s hard to get anywhere with all that stopping and picking up.
It can be dispiriting and overwhelming, but picking up trash is something I can do every day to try to make the world better. I hope Johnson’s example will inspire others to clean up after themselves.
Sarah Tamor, Santa Monica
Follow the Opinion section on Twitter @latimesopinion and Facebook