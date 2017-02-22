In praise of the news media, the 'enemy of the people'

To the editor: In a tweet on Friday that echoed a Vladimir Lenin decree in 1917, President Trump declared that the “fake” news media are “the enemy of the people.” (“Other presidents have battled the press. But never like Trump,” Feb. 19)

I consider the Los Angeles Times a member in good standing of Trump’s fake media (he listed only the New York Times, NBC News, ABC, CBS and CNN), and I believe that the media in this country are the last, best thing standing between an authoritarian catastrophe and the survival of our republic.

Long may the free American press prosper, and may it succeed wildly in exposing the illegalities and incompetencies of all presidential administrations.

Fred Barker, Burbank

..

To the editor: The Times’ article talked about the media as if it were no different today than in the past, as in the past news organizations may have been tougher on one president or candidate than another. Bias was in the eye of the beholder.

Today it is more blatant, to the point of a loss of integrity. A commentator for a media outlet giving debate questions to a candidate is not merely perceived favoritism. Publishing an uncorroborated dossier on the president and Russia is not just “apparent bias.” Saying falsely that a bust of a civil rights leader is gone from the Oval Office, implying racism on Trump’s part, isn’t simply being tough on a president.

“Fake news” is just a euphemism for something much more serious: total dishonesty. The media need to change their ways, and soon.

Dave Mulnard, Tustin

..

To the editor: Trump supporters say we should focus on the president’s actions and not his words, as if his language does not really matter. But language does matter.

If you say, as Trump did, that the media are the “enemy of the American people,” what does that entail? Think about the unique ways one treats and engages an enemy as opposed to an antagonist with whom you disagree. You might think of wars, destroying or conquering.

Even though Trump has not taken actions to limit or censor the media, and while it would be unfair to declare that he is a dictator planning to punish the press, labeling the media the “enemy of the American people” is a significant and dangerous rhetorical act. It encourages and hence increases the likelihood of those moved by his language to impose measures to make the press less free.

Richard Cherwitz, Austin, Texas

..

To the editor: The proverb, “He who lives by the sword, dies by the sword,” describes the relationship between Trump and the media.

During the primary campaign he boasted about how little money he spent on TV ads. His experience as a TV reality star made him realize that if he just said bombastic and politically incorrect statements, the press would give him great coverage.

It was reminiscent of the era when shops sold “Archie Bunker for president” T-shirts. The media covered his campaign as entertainment news in the same manner as they reported on the antics of the Kardashians. There was little demand for the details of how he would, say, deport 11 million undocumented immigrants. His scurrilous attacks on opponents were treated as humorous or clever campaign strategy.

Now that he is president, the same media that made his victory possible are regarded by him as the enemy.

Betty C. Duckman, Long Beach

