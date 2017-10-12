Forget football wins — USC desperately needs more ethical victories

To the editor: This time of year I usually exult over headlines heralding USC’s latest gridiron triumph. But not now — not after Times reports have exposed USC’s scandal-ridden fundraising endeavors.

Before this year I never gave much thought to whether the Trojans’ athletic program might be supported by a win-at-all-costs fundraising ethic. Now I have to wonder.

Hence I took no small comfort in reading an editorial noting that USC turned down $5 million from Harvey Weinstein to endow a scholarship for female film directors. My suspicions about that contribution being proposed by some tainted donor were confirmed by your spot-on editorial.

Right now I’m not much concerned about whether the Trojans prevail on the gridiron. I'm elated to see them score an ethical win. Fight on, USC, but don't let money trump morals.

Sandra Perez, Santa Maria

..

To the editor: How much longer will USC’s trustees put up with mismanagement by university President C.L. Max Nikias?

He has hired and tolerated unworthy people as deans of the medical school because they are good fundraisers, and only terminates them when The Times reveals their shortcomings. Then his administration prepares to give students “talking points” and asks employees to be quiet about it all, as reported by The Times.

How much longer will the alumni, faculty and students put up with this mismanagement? They can read the newspaper, so they cannot feign ignorance.

Oh, yes, I forgot: Back in August, university administrators asked a lawyer to investigate the school’s handling of the scandal involving former medical school dean Carmen A. Puliafito. How is that investigation going?

Robert Johnson, Pasadena

