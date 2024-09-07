Letters to Sports: USC’s defense makes a stand at last

Did Lincoln Riley and D’Anton Lynn both say “Beetlejuice” together three times and this summoned the Pete Carroll ghost and a defense? Let us hope this ghost stays around for the season and wreaks havoc.

Brad Clevinger

Tehachapi

::

Amazing what a difference a competent defensive coordinator and a few extra pounds on the defensive line make. No one has ever questioned Lincoln Riley’s offensive prowess, his tutelage of three Heisman Trophy winners is testament to that fact. However, Riley’s inability to field even a competitive defense has been his Achilles’ heel. The Michigan and Penn State games will prove whether this Trojans squad is a playoff contender, or the Louisiana State win was just a mirage in the Las Vegas desert.

Mark S. Roth

Playa Vista

::

Based on the reporting by Dylan Hernández and Ryan Kartje, it looks like I missed a very good USC victory over LSU. I have DirecTV!

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood