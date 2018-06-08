Voters who won't miss Antonio Villaraigosa

To the editor: The Times' article on the defeat of Antonio Villaraigosa omitted two important causal factors. Villaraigosa, since leaving the mayor’s office, earned big money as a consultant for Herbalife and Cadiz, among other companies. Herbalife has been said to entice poor Latinos, among others, into a trap within which they purchase goods from Herbalife which they then struggle to sell to their friends and neighbors. Cadiz is a company that wants to drain a desert aquifer in order to sell the water. This could prove to be devastating to the plant and animal life of the desert. I worked as a volunteer for Villaraigosa when he ran for mayor, walking precincts and manning phone banks. He betrayed my trust in him, and I voted for Newsom.