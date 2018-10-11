Sports pundits need to stop blaming Yu Darvish for the Dodgers' 2017 World Series loss

To the editor: In a column that ran on Tuesday’s print front page, Bill Plaschke asks if we remember Yu Darvish from last year’s World Series.
Yes, I remember. Darvish was the guy who reacted with grace and dignity when Houston Astros player Yuli Gurriel made an unacceptable gesture toward him. Darvish accepted Gurriel’s apology. Hometown fans booed Gurriel long and loud at Dodger Stadium, and we all moved on.
As for the 2017 World Series itself, I remember a team loss. The Dodgers hitters swung freely and wildly at curve balls in the dirt; their starting pitchers and their relievers didn't get the outs they needed. The whole team lost, but they and the rest of us moved on to 2018. Plaschke should too.
Just last week, probable future superstar Walker Buehler melted down in one inning of a playoff game. He said, “It happens.” He’s right. There’s plenty of blame to go around for last year and there's no use pointing fingers at a gentleman such as Darvish or anyone else.
The 2017 Dodgers put together a great year of baseball and a great post-season. Win or lose, the 2018 Dodgers have already put together another one.
Scott D. White, Claremont
