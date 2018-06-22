The 'don't care' jacket isn't the first time Melania Trump's wardrobe has drawn focus

Four days later, the first lady boarded a plane to visit some of these children. But it was an olive-green, hooded jacket from Zara’s spring and summer 2016 collection that became the biggest headline during her visit. She wore the jacket bearing the words “I really don’t care. Do u?” across the back in what looks like white paint on her departure and upon her return. Her stylist, Hervé Pierre, told Women’s Wear Daily that he wasn’t aware of the jacket selection — it wasn’t something he had personally picked for her.