Southern California heat wave expected to linger through the weekend

The heat wave hitting Southern California isn't going away.

The National Weather Service says the Southland will continue to swelter well into next week, bringing triple digit temperatures to inland valleys along with elevated fire danger and the potential for power outages as the Southland continues to swelter.

An excessive-heat warning will be in effect through Friday night, but the heat wave is likely to persist until next Thursday, according to the weather service.

Angelica Quintero / @latimesgraphics High temperatures predicted for Tuesday. High temperatures predicted for Tuesday. (Angelica Quintero / @latimesgraphics)

Palmdale, Lancaster and Woodland Hills are facing the brunt of the heat: All three locations are forecasted to stay in the triple digits through Labor Day.

The heat is also putting strain on the state's electricity grid.

The California Independent System Operator issued a “flex alert” Tuesday morning calling for voluntary electricity conservation from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“Persistent hot temperatures and tight supply can strain the power grid, as air conditioner use increases,” the grid operator said in a statement. “The forecast peak use today, August 29, is expected to exceed 48,000 megawatts, which if met will be the highest demand on the grid seen so far this year.”

Records were shattered Monday when temperatures reached 111 in Woodland Hills, 109 in Lancaster, 108 in Palmdale and 104 in Sandberg, according to the weather service. Records in the latter three areas were last set in 2008, when temperatures had reached 107 in Lancaster and Palmdale, and 97 in Sandberg.

Temperatures got so high that traffic lights stopped working in Santa Clarita on Monday.

Air quality will suffer in a large stretch of the Southland as the heat wave continues.

The South Coast Air Quality Management District said levels of ground-level ozone are likely to reach unhealthy levels in the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Gabriel Mountains, portions of the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, the Inland Empire and the San Bernardino Mountains.

Jeffrey Gunzenhauser, Los Angeles County’s interim health officer, advised people in Pomona, the San Gabriel Valley and Santa Clarita Valley with heart disease, asthma or other respiratory diseases to minimize outdoor activities.

