12 Russians indicted in hacking of Hillary Clinton's presidential campaign

Twelve Russian intelligence officers have been indicted in the hacking of Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign, the Justice Department announced Friday.
The indictment was obtained by special counsel Robert S. Mueller III and revealed by U.S. Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein at a news conference.
The indictment was announced three days before President Trump, who has denounced the Mueller probe as a “rigged witch hunt,” is scheduled to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki, Finland.
According to the Justice Department, all of the indicted Russians work for the GRU, the Russian intelligence agency.
They’re accused of stealing usernames and passwords for multiple members of Clinton’s campaign, including chairman John Podesta. Democratic Party computer networks were also hacked.
Emails were stolen and released online to help influence the presidential election, the Justice Department said.
The indictment includes 11 criminal charges, including conspiracy, identity theft and money laundering to fund the hacking.
The indictments mean Mueller’s investigation now has produced criminal charges against 32 people since last fall, including 13 other Russians who allegedly spread false information to disrupt the U.S. presidential race.