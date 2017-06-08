James Comey does the impossible: Brings America together (for a little while, anyway)

For a few brief hours, America was united once more.

Red state, blue state. Rural, citified. Black, white. Deep-breathing in a yoga pose, or slowly sipping an eye-opening Bloody Mary at a corner tavern.

James Comey, the former FBI director-turned-Trump-tormenter, caused millions of Americans to halt whatever they were doing Thursday morning and turn eyes and ears to his stolid yet gripping testimony before a Senate committee plumbing the depth of Russian meddling in last year’s presidential campaign.

The line for a relatively few seats in the Hart Senate Office Building room began forming well before the sun peeked over the Capitol. For the rest of the country, the only way to watch was from afar: on TV — there was no end to the number of channels carrying it live — on a smartphone or computer screen, or unfolding as a playlet, 140 characters at a time, on Twitter.

“I just want to hear the truth,” said Michael Trujillo, a Democratic campaign consultant, as Comey’s image flickered on a nearby TV at the Tattle Tale Room in Culver City. “We’re not D.C., we’re not New York, we’re not San Francisco, but there are political nerds in L.A.”

A freeway ride away, Kelly Perine uncorked the first bottle of champagne in his Los Feliz home at 6:30 a.m. The yoga soon followed.

“Let go of whatever tensions we may have,” the 48-year-old actor and producer told five people doing poses in his living room, as they faced televisions tuned to MSNBC and Fox News.

A Pennsylvania native who described his views as left-leaning — but who wishes there were more political harmony — Perine threw his doorsopen at 5 a.m.

One of the first guests was Krissy Harris, 47, a Democrat wearing a pink “pussy” hat that she knitted for the huge protest marches after President Trump’s inauguration. “It’s history,” Harris said of Comey’s marquee appearance. “How do you not watch it?”

Countless numbers agreed.

In Queens, N.Y., at a bar that often features stand-up comedy, a dozen or so watched Comey on a large-screen TV, finding precious little to laugh about in the proceedings.

“I find it terrifying more than funny,’’ said John Conroy, 35, a stand-up comic who dropped by the Q.E.D. Club, which, as it happens, is in the same borough where Trump lived as a child.

“This is a difficult time for us,” Conroy said. “Before the election, Trump was great fodder. I was joking about him at clubs, but now I find a pall falls over the room when you mention him.’’

There were, of course, those who chose not to partake.

America watches former FBI Director James Comey's testimony.

In Kingman, Ariz. — a deeply red part of an increasingly purple state — the TV at Ma and Pa’s Hot Rod Cafe was turned to ESPN, which suited Dave just fine. (He didn’t want his last name used because he figured the media was liable to mangle his words or selectively quote them just to stir up trouble.)

“It doesn’t interest me because I know [Comey’s] not going to say much,” Dave, a Trump supporter, said from a red checkerboard table.

But most, it seemed, were determined to find some way to follow along.

Washington being Washington — which is to say the quintessential company town — it was hard to find anyone who wasn’t tuned into the hearings in some fashion. Doormen and baristas glanced at smartphones; taxi drivers plied the streets of the capital to the sound of news radio.

Even so, Eric Heidenberger was surprised by the crowds that descended on Shaw’s Tavern, the unassuming neighborhood bar he co-owns, which had advertised its Comey-watching party on social media.

By its 9:30 a.m. opening, a line had stretched a full city block. The main floor, upstairs and an outdoor patio all quickly filled to 150-person capacity, with 10 televisions tuned in to the hearing and many listening from the sidewalk.

About half a dozen Washington watering holes had early openings and jokey food-and-drink specials — Shaw’s was offering “FBI” sandwiches (fried chicken, bacon and iceberg lettuce) and serving earlier-in-the-day-than-usual shots of Stolichnaya, “because, you know, Russia,” Heidenberger said.

Another bar, the Partisan, was serving cocktails christened “The Last Word” and “Drop the Bomb,” while yet another establishment, the Union Pub, advertised a round of drinks on the house for every time Trump tweeted.

To the considerable surprise of many, and the dismay of some, the president held back, and the free booze remained stoppered.

Although there was quiet absorption of much of Comey’s testimony, some comments drew a strong crowd reaction. A trio of young women at Shaw’s Tavern visibly shuddered when the fired FBI chief referred to being alone with the president-elect. “Eeew,” said one.

There was a round of cheers and applause when Comey referred to “lies, plain and simple” about the FBI being in disarray. And Comey’s declaration, with a catch in his voice, that he hadn’t had a chance to say goodbye to colleagues drew a chorus of “Awwwww!”

Back in Los Feliz, the group clapped when Comey’s testimony ended. As they lay sprawled on chairs, couches and the floor, the handful debated the significance of his testimony.

“I felt that he was being fair and honest,” said Marvin Glover, 48, a Los Angeles film producer and Democrat who sometimes votes across party lines.

Several said they appreciated the humility Comey seemed to show in admitting that he could have been more aggressive in confronting Trump in private when he said the president sought to thwart an investigation of his fired national security advisor, Michael Flynn.

“He was a real person,” said Harris, a toymaker

Perine agreed. “He in some ways now comes off as a balanced character that he will not necessarily throw either side under the bus ... regardless of what side people are on,” he said.

But for all its drama, and through-the-roof ratings, Comey’s testimony seemed likely to change few minds.

“If we were here last night and we watched the Golden State versus Cleveland game, at the end of it, we would not debate who won,” Perine said of the NBA championship series. “In some ways, politics, basically, has unfortunately become an interpretive dance where the left and the right weren’t necessarily watching Comey to get the truth” but rather seek points to buttress their opinions.