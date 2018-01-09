Bannon exit from Breitbart threatens the push to remake GOP in Trump’s image

Former White House advisor Stephen K. Bannon has stepped down from his post at Breitbart News after he was quoted disparaging President Trump’s children in a new book about the administration, the right-wing news website confirmed Tuesday.

Bannon’s departure from Breitbart marks a stunning fall from power for one of Trump’s most influential and provocative counselors on both foreign and domestic policy. Loss of his media perch jeopardizes Bannon’s campaign to remake the Republican Party by fielding Trump-allied candidates to challenge incumbent lawmakers.

Bannon had served as Breitbart’s executive chairman since 2012. Trump’s improbable appointment of Bannon as chief executive officer of his campaign last year transformed the obscure pundit overnight into one of the most powerful figures in American politics.

Bannon, a former investment banker and Hollywood filmmaker, will work with Breitbart on a smooth and orderly transition, the site said.

“I’m proud of what the Breitbart team has accomplished in so short a period of time in building out a world-class news platform,” Bannon was quoted as saying on the website.

Breitbart CEO Larry Solov added: “Steve is a valued part of our legacy, and we will always be grateful for his contributions and what he has helped us to accomplish.”

Once a trusted advisor to the president, Bannon enraged Trump after he was quoted in “Fire and Fury” making derogatory remarks about Trump’s children.

Author Michael Wolff wrote that Bannon called a 2016 meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer “treasonous” and described daughter Ivanka Trump as “dumb as a brick.”

Trump responded with a written statement disavowing his onetime White House advisor.

“Steve Bannon has nothing to do with me or my Presidency. When he was fired, he not only lost his job, he lost his mind,” Trump said.

Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images Stephen K. Bannon at the White House with President Trump last March. Stephen K. Bannon at the White House with President Trump last March. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP/Getty Images)

The president also issued a nickname for Bannon, who is known for his disheveled attire: “Sloppy Steve.”

Bannon has tried to make amends with the president. On radio shows Wednesday and Thursday, he praised Trump and reiterated his support for his agenda.

On Sunday, Bannon released a statement calling the president’s son a “patriot and a good man,” and said his comments about him in the book were mischaracterized.

It was too late.

Billionaire Rebekeh Mercer, whose family’s wealth fueled Bannon’s political rise and funded Breitbart News, issued a rare public statement distancing herself from Bannon.

“I support President Trump and the platform upon which he was elected,” Mercer said Thursday. “My family and I have not communicated with Steve Bannon in many months and have provided no financial support to his political agenda, nor do we support his recent actions and statements.”

Nonestablishment candidates backed by Bannon in this year’s midterm election also began playing down his support.

A spokesperson for Arizona Senate candidate Kelli Ward, who once proudly campaigned with Bannon, said in the aftermath of the book release that he was just one of many endorsements she had received.

CAPTION White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. CAPTION White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders talks about President Trump's response to Steve Bannon's comments about Donald Trump Jr. and his Russia meeting. CAPTION An estimated 262,000 Salvadorans living in the U.S. will lose their "temporary protected status." An estimated 262,000 Salvadorans living in the U.S. will lose their "temporary protected status." CAPTION The House passes the Republican tax plan. The House passes the Republican tax plan. CAPTION President Trump’s lawyer on Thursday demanded a publisher and author cease publication of a forthcoming book. President Trump’s lawyer on Thursday demanded a publisher and author cease publication of a forthcoming book. CAPTION Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions scrapped a policy that offered legal shelter for state-sanctioned marijuana sales. Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions scrapped a policy that offered legal shelter for state-sanctioned marijuana sales.

seema.mehta@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATseema

michael.finnegan@latimes.com

Twitter: @finneganLAT

UPDATES:

2:50 p.m.: This article was updated with Bannon’s apology from last week.

2:15 p.m.: This article was updated with background on Bannon.

1:50 p.m.: This article was updated with details from the book and comment from President Trump.

This article was originally published at 1:10 p.m.